PSG star scores as team win French Champions Trophy; reveals ambiguity over season-ending contract

The Paris Saint-Germain team celebrate with the French Champions trophy in Paris on Wednesday

Listen to this article Present perfect but future uncertain for Mbappe! x 00:00

Lee Kang-in and Kylian Mbappe scored first-half goals as Paris Saint-Germain won the first silverware of the French season on Wednesday night, beating Toulouse 2-0 to claim the Champions Trophy.

Interestingly, Mbappe, 25, is out of a contract at the end of the season and so is now free to discuss terms with other clubs. And though he assured all that the present is perfect, his uncertain future, where a move to Real Madrid seems a possibility, will worry his fans. “As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet. But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide. We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary,” Mbappe said after the win over Toulose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "I've been getting out in weird ways": Kaur admits about her run drought



Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Toulouse FC in the final. Pics/AFP

Lee put PSG ahead in the third minute, leaving Toulouse with an uphill battle at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe then added a superb second goal just before half-time, as Paris claimed the Champions Trophy for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons. This was PSG boss Luis Enrique’s first silverware as a coach since leaving Barcelona in 2017.

France’s version of a Super Cup is habitually the curtain-raiser to the season and has usually been staged abroad over the last 15 years, including in Tel Aviv at the beginning of the last campaign. This season’s edition was initially due to be played in Thailand in August before being postponed and held in PSG’s own stadium. Home advantage gave reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG the edge as they opened the scoring from one of their first attacks, Lee firing in from Ousmane Dembele’s cushioned first-time ball into the middle. PSG then scored again just before the interval as Mbappe collected a Bradley Barcola pass before burying a superb shot into the net for his 22nd goal in all competitions this season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever