Barcelona’s Alonso to undergo back surgery

Marcos Alonso. Pic/AFP

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days, the club said. Barcelona said the surgery is aimed at fixing the “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept the 33-year-old Alonso sidelined in recent weeks.

The club said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for his recovery.

