Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Barcelonas Alonso to undergo back surgery

Barcelona’s Alonso to undergo back surgery

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AP , PTI |

Top

The club said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for his recovery

Barcelona’s Alonso to undergo back surgery

Marcos Alonso. Pic/AFP

Barcelona’s Alonso to undergo back surgery
Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days, the club said. Barcelona said the surgery is aimed at fixing the “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept the 33-year-old Alonso sidelined in recent weeks.


Also Read: Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder


The club said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for his recovery.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

