Breaking News
Maharashtra: Latur boy kills man in sleep over illicit affair with his mother
Maharashtra: Truckers protest turns violent at some places
Maharashtra reports 70 new Covid-19 cases; Positivity rate at 2.09 per cent
Thane court acquits driver accused of killing man over extra-marital affair
Over 25 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra roads in 2023; 7.91 pc rise in 1 year
Three killed, one injured after car rams into truck on highway in Nashik
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder

Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Nairobi
AFP |

Top

“We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow”

Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder
x
00:00

Kenyan police said on Monday they had arrested two people in connection with the weekend stabbing to death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat.


Also Read: Kvitova is pregnant with her first child


The two men—believed to be in their 30s—were arrested on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, local police commander Stephen Okal said. “The two suspects are known criminals who have been terrorising the members of public,” Okal told AFP. 


“We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

athletics sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK