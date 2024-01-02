“We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow”

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Police arrest suspects in Ugandan athlete murder x 00:00

Kenyan police said on Monday they had arrested two people in connection with the weekend stabbing to death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat.

Also Read: Kvitova is pregnant with her first child

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men—believed to be in their 30s—were arrested on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, local police commander Stephen Okal said. “The two suspects are known criminals who have been terrorising the members of public,” Okal told AFP.

“We are in the advanced stage of the investigations and we will possibly be sending them to court tomorrow.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever