Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kvitova is pregnant with her first child

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Prague
AP , PTI |

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova started the new year by announcing she is expecting her first child.


“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media.


Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

