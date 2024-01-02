“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kvitova is pregnant with her first child x 00:00

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova started the new year by announcing she is expecting her first child.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media.

Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023.

