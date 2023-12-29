Breaking News
Australian Open prize money hits record high

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Representational images. Pic/iStock

Players at January’s Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organisers on Friday announcing a 13 per cent boost in the total purse to Aus$86.5 million (approx Rs 490cr).


Also Read: World No. 1 Djokovic taking it season by season Down Under


The winners of the men’s and women’s titles at the first Grand Slam of the year will both take home Aus$3.150 million (approx Rs 17.80cr), with players beaten in earlier rounds, and qualifying, faring better than ever. 


Those crashing out in round one will receive Aus$1,20,000 (approx Rs 67.78 lakh), up 13 per cent.

