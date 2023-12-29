Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World No 1 Djokovic taking it season by season Down Under

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Perth
AFP |

I hope it’s not the last, to be honest. I’m kind of taking season by season to see how far it takes me,” he said of being in Australia again after his arrival in Perth and a late training session on Thursday

Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is hoping his latest trip to Australia is not the last, but admits that at 36 he is now taking it “season by season.”


Also Read: Rafa Nadal in good space, but low on hope


The Serbian superstar is the king of the Melbourne Park hard courts, winning the Australian Open a record 10 times, with an 11th in his sights next month. He gets his preparations under way in Perth at the ATP-WTA United Cup on Sunday after another incredible season that brought three more Grand Slam titles for a record 24. That included another Australian Open, taming Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the 2023 final.


So dominant is Djokovic that he has won four of the last five Australian Opens with the only exception being 2022, when he was kicked out of the country for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I hope it’s not the last, to be honest. I’m kind of taking season by season to see how far it takes me,” he said of being in Australia again after his arrival in Perth and a late training session on Thursday.

