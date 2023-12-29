“The only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel myself competitive and to give my best”

Rafael Nadal practices at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Rafa Nadal in good space, but low on hope x 00:00

Rafael Nadal said Friday he was “feeling good” but played down any chance of winning tournaments in the near future as he returns from a near year-long injury absence. The 37-year-old has not played since a second-round loss at the Australian Open this year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery on the long road back. It raised fears his career could be over, but he will again grace the courts at the Brisbane International starting on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“I am feeling good,” the Spaniard, who has previously indicated it could be his farewell season, said at a promotional event in the city. “I can’t complain. I feel much better today than what I expected one month ago, but for me, it’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today. What’s possible is to enjoy the comeback to the court. I don’t expect much, honestly,” he added.

“The only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel myself competitive and to give my best.” The 22-time Grand Slam champion spent time at his academy in Kuwait this month in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia. Nothing is impossible. But for me, just being here is a victory, and I hope that I will have a chance to enjoy, and the crowd too,” he said.

