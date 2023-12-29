Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rafa Nadal in good space but low on hope

Rafa Nadal in good space, but low on hope

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP |

Top

“The only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel myself competitive and to give my best”

Rafa Nadal in good space, but low on hope

Rafael Nadal practices at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Rafa Nadal in good space, but low on hope
x
00:00

Rafael Nadal said Friday he was “feeling good” but played down any chance of winning tournaments in the near future as he returns from a near year-long injury absence. The 37-year-old has not played since a second-round loss at the Australian Open this year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery on the long road back. It raised fears his career could be over, but he will again grace the courts at the Brisbane International starting on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.


Also Read: Sanjeevani CA’s Yuvraj, Bhushan steal show


“I am feeling good,” the Spaniard, who has previously indicated it could be his farewell season, said at a promotional event in the city. “I can’t complain. I feel much better today than what I expected one month ago, but for me, it’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today. What’s possible is to enjoy the comeback to the court. I don’t expect much, honestly,” he added.


“The only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel myself competitive and to give my best.” The 22-time Grand Slam champion spent time at his academy in Kuwait this month in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will encounter in Australia. Nothing is impossible. But for me, just being here is a victory, and I hope that I will have a chance to enjoy, and the crowd too,”  he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rafael nadal tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK