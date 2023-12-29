Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sanjeevani CAs Yuvraj Bhushan steal show

Sanjeevani CA’s Yuvraj, Bhushan steal show

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sanjeevani CA posted a mammoth 274-4 in their quota of 40 overs, while Mumbai CC managed only 189-9 in 40 overs

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy (CA), boosted by the  brilliant combined efforts of opening batsman Yuvraj Mali, who cracked 123 (108b, 10x4), and the impressive bowling of Bhushan Rathod (5-29), defeated Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ by 86 runs in a boys under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament at the Sachivalaya ground, Oval Maidan.


Sanjeevani CA posted a mammoth 274-4 in their quota of 40 overs, while Mumbai CC managed only 189-9 in 40 overs. 


