Sanjeevani CA’s Yuvraj, Bhushan steal show

Sanjeevani CA posted a mammoth 274-4 in their quota of 40 overs, while Mumbai CC managed only 189-9 in 40 overs
Representational images. Pic/iStock
Sanjeevani Cricket Academy (CA), boosted by the brilliant combined efforts of opening batsman Yuvraj Mali, who cracked 123 (108b, 10x4), and the impressive bowling of Bhushan Rathod (5-29), defeated Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ by 86 runs in a boys under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament at the Sachivalaya ground, Oval Maidan.
Also Read: World Rapid Chess C’ship: This ‘time’ Humpy settles for silver
ADVERTISEMENT
Sanjeevani CA posted a mammoth 274-4 in their quota of 40 overs, while Mumbai CC managed only 189-9 in 40 overs.