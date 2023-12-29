Sanjeevani CA, MCC U-12 league match ends in a tie

Nivedh Dinesh contributed an unbeaten 42, while captain Shreyas Khilare and Anuj Singh chipped in with 34 and 33 respectively

Honours were evenly shared as Sanjeevani Cricket Academy and Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ boys under-12 league match finished in an exciting tie in the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament at the Sachivalaya ground, Oval Maidan.

Both teams earned a point each. Sent into bat, Sanjeevani Cricket Academy managed to score 149-5 from their 25 overs. Nivedh Dinesh contributed an unbeaten 42, while captain Shreyas Khilare and Anuj Singh chipped in with 34 and 33 respectively.

Later, Sanjeevani CA did well to restrict Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ to 149-9 in 25 overs. Opener Arish Khan top-scored with 48 and Agastya Kashikar made 20. Vedant Bhambhani took 3-16., while Khilare was declared player of the match.