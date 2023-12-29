Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh

The match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts, culture and sports, including the upcoming Riyadh Season Cup football tournament featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz kisses the winner’s trophy in Riyadh on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an exhibition match here on Wednesday night. Prior to Wednesday’s duel, Djokovic had led the pair’s head-to-head record with three wins to Alcaraz’s two.

The match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts, culture and sports, including the upcoming Riyadh Season Cup football tournament featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

