Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Riyadh

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Riyadh
IANS |

The match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts, culture and sports, including the upcoming Riyadh Season Cup football tournament featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz kisses the winner’s trophy in Riyadh on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an exhibition match here on Wednesday night. Prior to Wednesday’s duel, Djokovic had led the pair’s head-to-head record with three wins to Alcaraz’s two.


The match in the Saudi capital is part of the Riyadh Season, an annual festival of arts, culture and sports, including the upcoming Riyadh Season Cup football tournament featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

