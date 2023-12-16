Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts auctioned for USD 7.8 million

The final price, each worn during the first half of one of Argentina’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Six jerseys worn by football superstar Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s World Cup sold for USD 7.8 million, the auction house Sotheby’s announced.

The final price, each worn during the first half of one of Argentina’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said. “These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles, said in a statement.

