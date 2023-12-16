Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts auctioned for USD 78 million

Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts auctioned for USD 7.8 million

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

The final price, each worn during the first half of one of Argentina’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said

Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts auctioned for USD 7.8 million

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts auctioned for USD 7.8 million
x
00:00

Six jerseys worn by football superstar Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s World Cup sold for USD 7.8 million, the auction house Sotheby’s announced.


Also Read: Ex-Turkish team chief banned for punching ref


The final price, each worn during the first half of one of Argentina’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is the highest price for an item of sports memorabilia this year, Sotheby’s said. “These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles, said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lionel messi argentina football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK