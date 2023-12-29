Breaking News
India may forfeit tie in Pakistan

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
AFP |

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought several wars since winning independence from British rule in 1947, and sporting contests between the two have long been the victim of their enduring animosity

India may forfeit tie in Pakistan

Anil Dhupar

India may forfeit tie in Pakistan
India may be forced to forfeit a Davis Cup play-off hosted by rival Pakistan, with the local tennis association saying on Thursday the team was waiting on New Delhi’s approval to travel.


The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought several wars since winning independence from British rule in 1947, and sporting contests between the two have long been the victim of their enduring animosity.  The All India Tennis Association (AITA) asked the sports ministry for approval to travel to Pakistan after a request to shift the fixture to a third country was rejected by the International Tennis Federation tribunal. 


“The proposal is still pending with the ministry and we are awaiting a decision,” AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar told AFP. Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan said 18 members of the Indian squad had requested visas for the World Group 1 clash scheduled for February 3-4. “We have all the arrangements put in place. They will be given the best security and accommodation,” he told AFP. “Let politics be kept away from sports and better sense prevail.” 

New Delhi last hosted the Pakistani tennis team in 2006 and the Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Islamabad in 1964, according to news outlet India Today.

