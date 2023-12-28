The AITA asked the sports ministry the permission to travel to Pakistan ahead of the David Cup clash after getting their request rejected to shift the match to another country. "The proposal is still pending with the ministry and we are awaiting a decision," AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar told AFP

Davis Cup (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Davis Cup: India may miss the clash hosted by Pakistan x 00:00

India may be forced to forfeit the Davis Cup clash hosted by arch-rivals Pakistan because the local tennis association said on Thursday that the team was waiting for government approval to travel. Both countries have been fighting against each other after winning independence from British rule in 1947. The sporting contest between India and Pakistan has been a victim of hatred.

The AITA asked the sports ministry the permission to travel to Pakistan ahead of the David Cup clash after getting their request rejected to shift the match to another country. "The proposal is still pending with the ministry and we are awaiting a decision," AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar told AFP.

The World Group 1 clash is scheduled for February 3-4. New Delhi last hosted the Pakistani tennis team in 2006 and the Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Islamabad in 1964, according to news outlet India Today. Local media reports said a 2019 match was moved to Kazakhstan, with the AITA citing political tensions as the reason for the request.

Sports matches between India and Pakistan are rare owing to decades of hostility between the two nations. They share one of the world's great sporting rivalries in cricket, by far the most popular sport in both countries. But their teams have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade, and typically only face each other in larger tournaments. India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup in September, a move that forced its neighbour to partially relinquish hosting duties to Sri Lanka. Pakistan travelled to India the following month for the Cricket World Cup after its request to stage some matches in a third country was rejected.

(With AFP Inputs)