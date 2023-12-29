Top Indian, foreign players for Willingdon squash

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Competition will be conducted for boys and girls in the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories, PSA men and women, and the masters 35, 45 and 55 age categories

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The JSW-Willingdon squash Open (January 13-17) will see  talent of top squash players from around the country and overseas. 


The event  to be played at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai attracts both junior players, participating in the Little Masters category, as well as senior players, showcasing their skills in various age divisions. Competition will be conducted for boys and girls in the U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories, PSA men and women, and the masters 35, 45 and 55 age categories.


