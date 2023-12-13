Goregaon SC win WCG squash title

GSC picked up a total of 140 points to emerge victors, beating Khar Gymkhana for the top spot.

GSC squash team receive the winner’s trophy from hockey Olympian Joaquim Carvalho

Goregaon Sports Club (GSC) won the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-organised inter-club squash tournament organised at the WCG courts in Santacruz recently.

GSC picked up a total of 140 points to emerge victors, beating Khar Gymkhana for the top spot.

Khar Gymkhana finished second with 124 points followed by WCG with 114 points. Hockey Olympian Joaquim Carvalho was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

