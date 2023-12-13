Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Junior India skipper Uttam living fathers dream

Junior India skipper Uttam living father’s dream

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandeep Nakai | sports@mid-day.com

Top

His father, Krishnakant not only presented Uttam his first hockey stick, but also taught him the basics of the sport.

Junior India skipper Uttam living father’s dream

Uttam Singh

Listen to this article
Junior India skipper Uttam living father’s dream
x
00:00

Indian junior team captain Uttam Singh is living his father’s dream of playing hockey for the country, fulfilling an aspiration that was abandoned at the death of the patriarch of a poor family.


“My father played hockey for six years at school and nourished a dream that every young player has, but he had to give it up the game at the age of 17 as my grandfather passed away and the entire family’s responsibility fell on my father. We lived in a mud house and he had two unmarried sisters to look after,” said Uttam.


Also Read: After Asian Games, Bopanna eyes Paris Olympics 2024 qualification


His father, Krishnakant not only presented Uttam his first hockey stick, but also taught him the basics of the sport. Growing up in Karampur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, Uttam’s hockey career began taking shape after a move to Punjab’s Ludhiana Hockey Academy, which was a stepping stone to his selection for the junior national team. 

“My father’s face lights up with pride whenever I don the Indian jersey,” said Uttam, who got picked in 2019 and is confident his team can overcome six-time champions Germany in the semi-final on Thursday. “We will give it our best shot. There’s a lot of energy in this side. We have the capacity to avenge our loss to Germany in the semi-final of the last Junior World Cup,” Uttam said.

Indian coach CR Kumar said:  “It will be a pressure game, but we have five experienced players, who were in the side in the last Junior World Cup and that is an advantage,” said Kumar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news hockey hockey news Indian Sports News Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK