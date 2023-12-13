FIH Junior World Cup: Nervy India beat Dutch 4-3 to enter semis

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandeep Nakai | sports@mid-day.com

India will face six-time champions Germany in the semi-finals on Thursday while France will take on Spain

India players celebrate a goal against The Netherlands in Kuala Lumpur

India grimly defended seven penalty corners in the last 72 seconds to emerge 4-3 winners over The Netherlands and advance to the semi-finals of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup at the Bukit Jalil Stadium here.


India were down 0-2 at half-time against the European champs after Timo Boers converted their first penalty corner in the fifth minute. Pepijn van der Heijden doubled the lead in the 16th minute. India’s fightback began four minutes after the interval as Araijeet Singh Hundal moved in from the left, parallel to the goal-line and sent across a pass for Aditya Arjun Lalage to flick in. A minute later, India equalised for 2-2 when Hundal converted a penalty stroke after Dutch defender Boris Aardenburg raised his stick too high. 


Also Read: Girls score a dozen!


India conceded the lead again when Olivier Hortensius defelected van der Heijden’s low drag-flick into the goal in the 44th minute, before Sourabh Kushwaha deftly slotted the ball in to make it 3-3 in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later, Boby Singh Dhami’s shot was deflected into the net by captain Uttam Kumar for 4-3. 

India will face six-time champions Germany in the semi-finals on Thursday while France will take on Spain.

