India start favourites against Korea in men’s Junior Hockey WC opener

Two-time champions India will look to make a winning start against Asian rivals Korea in their pursuit of another podium finish in the FIH men’s Junior World Cup hockey tournament starting here today.

India have won the tournament twice, in 2001 in Hobart and 2016 in Lucknow, besides finishing runners-up once in Milton Keyes, England in 1997. In the last edition of the event in Bhubaneswar two years back, the Indians finished fourth and they would be hoping to clinch their fourth podium at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here.

India are placed in a relatively easy Pool comprising Canada and Spain besides Korea. After Korea, India will play Spain on Thursday and Canada on Saturday.

