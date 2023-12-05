Breaking News
India start favourites against Korea in men’s Junior Hockey WC opener

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Top

India are placed in a relatively easy Pool comprising Canada and Spain besides Korea. After Korea, India will play Spain on Thursday and Canada on Saturday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Two-time champions India will look to make a winning start against Asian rivals Korea in their pursuit of another podium finish in the FIH men’s Junior World Cup hockey tournament starting here today.


Amisha, Prachi, Hardik sign off with silver; 9 Indians fight for gold


India have won the tournament twice, in 2001 in Hobart and 2016 in Lucknow, besides finishing runners-up once in Milton Keyes, England in 1997. In the last edition of the event in Bhubaneswar two years back, the Indians finished fourth and they would be hoping to clinch their fourth podium at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here.


India are placed in a relatively easy Pool comprising Canada and Spain besides Korea. After Korea, India will play Spain on Thursday and Canada on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

