Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Womens Jr Hockey WC India lose to Belgium

Women’s Jr Hockey WC: India lose to Belgium

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Santiago (Chile)
PTI |

Top

But it was not to be India’s day as Astrid Bonami scored the winner from a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute

Women’s Jr Hockey WC: India lose to Belgium

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Women’s Jr Hockey WC: India lose to Belgium
x
00:00

Annu’s brace went in vain as India lost 2-3 to Belgium in a closely-contested Pool C match to slump to their second consecutive defeat in the FIH Junior World Cup here on Saturday.


Annu (47th, 51st minutes) struck twice in a span of four minutes from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke to draw level after Belgium raced to a 2-0 lead through goals from Noa Schreurs (5th) and France de Mot (42nd). 


Also Read: Indian junior women's hockey team qualifies for FIH Junior World Cup


But it was not to be India’s day as Astrid Bonami scored the winner from a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute. 

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Indians after they squandered a two-goal advantage to go down 3-4 to last edition’s runners-up Germany on Thursday night.

India are placed second in Pool C with three points from three games. Belgium are atop the pool with an all-win record from three matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK