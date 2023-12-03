Women’s Jr Hockey WC: India lose to Belgium

But it was not to be India’s day as Astrid Bonami scored the winner from a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute

Annu’s brace went in vain as India lost 2-3 to Belgium in a closely-contested Pool C match to slump to their second consecutive defeat in the FIH Junior World Cup here on Saturday.

Annu (47th, 51st minutes) struck twice in a span of four minutes from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke to draw level after Belgium raced to a 2-0 lead through goals from Noa Schreurs (5th) and France de Mot (42nd).

But it was not to be India’s day as Astrid Bonami scored the winner from a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.

It was another heartbreaking loss for the Indians after they squandered a two-goal advantage to go down 3-4 to last edition’s runners-up Germany on Thursday night.

India are placed second in Pool C with three points from three games. Belgium are atop the pool with an all-win record from three matches.

