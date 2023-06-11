Indian junior women's hockey team qualifies for FIH Junior World Cup

The top three teams from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 make the cut for the global showpiece. This was also India’s only second entry in Junior Asia Cup final after 2012

Sunelita Toppo

Sunelita Toppo fired a field goal as India eked out a narrow 1-0 win over hosts Japan to enter the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Saturday.

The win also sealed their berth in the FIH Junior World Cup slated to be held in Santiago from November 29-December 10 this year.

The top three teams from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 make the cut for the global showpiece. This was also India’s only second entry in Junior Asia Cup final after 2012.

After goalless three quarters, Sunelita finally broke the deadlock in the 47th minute to seal the issue. India will play Korea in the final on Sunday.

