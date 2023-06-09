Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India gear up to face Japan in semifinal

High on confidence after an unbeaten run so far, India will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on the hosts Japan in the semifinal of the women's Junior Asia Cup here on Saturday

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

A win on Saturday will not only take them to the final but will also help them qualify for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup.

The top three teams in the tournament will earn automatic qualification to the FIH Junior Women's World Cup, which will be held in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.

Ahead of the crucial match, captain Preeti expressed confidence and said, "As one of the leading teams in Asia, it is crucial for us to excel here.

"Our performance thus far has been commendable, and we aim to maintain this momentum going into the semifinals."

"Also, we are aiming to qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023 and we are just one win away from accomplishing it, hence, the team will give its all in the semifinal against Japan," she added.

Notably, the Indian team displayed its dominance during the Pool stage, remaining undefeated throughout.

India started their campaign with a resounding 22-0 victory against Uzbekistan, followed by a 2-1 win over Malaysia. In a thrilling encounter against Korea, they secured a 2-2 draw and concluded the group stage with a convincing 11-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei.

But the Indian team will have its task cut out against a strong Japanese side.

Like India, Japan has also demonstrated strong form throughout the tournament, with notable victories against Hong Kong China (23-0) and Indonesia (21-0). Despite a 0-1 loss to China, they bounced back to defeat Kazakhstan 8-0, securing the second spot in Pool B.

The match will take place on Saturday at 9:30 am IST.

(With PTI inputs)

