Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Womens Junior Asia Cup India gear up to face Japan in semifinal

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India gear up to face Japan in semifinal

Updated on: 09 June,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Kakamigahara
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

High on confidence after an unbeaten run so far, India will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on the hosts Japan in the semifinal of the women's Junior Asia Cup here on Saturday

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India gear up to face Japan in semifinal

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India gear up to face Japan in semifinal
x
00:00

High on confidence after an unbeaten run so far, India will be eager to continue their winning momentum when they take on the hosts Japan in the semifinal of the women's Junior Asia Cup here on Saturday.


A win on Saturday will not only take them to the final but will also help them qualify for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup.


The top three teams in the tournament will earn automatic qualification to the FIH Junior Women's World Cup, which will be held in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.


Ahead of the crucial match, captain Preeti expressed confidence and said, "As one of the leading teams in Asia, it is crucial for us to excel here.

"Our performance thus far has been commendable, and we aim to maintain this momentum going into the semifinals."

"Also, we are aiming to qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023 and we are just one win away from accomplishing it, hence, the team will give its all in the semifinal against Japan," she added.

Notably, the Indian team displayed its dominance during the Pool stage, remaining undefeated throughout.

India started their campaign with a resounding 22-0 victory against Uzbekistan, followed by a 2-1 win over Malaysia. In a thrilling encounter against Korea, they secured a 2-2 draw and concluded the group stage with a convincing 11-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei.

But the Indian team will have its task cut out against a strong Japanese side.

Like India, Japan has also demonstrated strong form throughout the tournament, with notable victories against Hong Kong China (23-0) and Indonesia (21-0). Despite a 0-1 loss to China, they bounced back to defeat Kazakhstan 8-0, securing the second spot in Pool B.

The match will take place on Saturday at 9:30 am IST.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India secure 2-2 draw against Korea

hockey indian womens hockey team hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK