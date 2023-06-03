Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Womens Junior Asia Cup India defeat Uzbekistan 22 0 in opening match

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India defeat Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening match

Updated on: 03 June,2023 02:20 PM IST  |  Kakamighara (Japan)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India started their campaign in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup on a winning note as their opponent Uzbekistan suffered a 22-0 defeat, here on Saturday. Annu remained the star performer as she slammed a double hat-trick (13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, 51st min) for India

Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India defeat Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening match

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article
Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup: India defeat Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening match
x
00:00

India started their campaign in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup on a winning note as their opponent Uzbekistan suffered a 22-0 defeat, here on Saturday. Annu remained the star performer as she slammed a double hat-trick (13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, 51st min) for India.


Other goal-scorers were Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3rd, 56th); Mumtaz Khan (6th, 44th, 47th, 60th); Sunelita Toppo (17th, 17th); Manju Chorsiya (26th), Deepika Soreng (18th, 25th), Deepika (32nd, 44th, 46th, 57th), and Neelam (47th).


India remained on attack from the onset and took an early lead when Vaishnavi (3rd) converted a penalty corner.


Mumtaz doubled India's lead three minutes later with a field strike.

Annu added to the team's tally by netting a goal as the opening quarter ended with India enjoying a 3-0 lead.

The second quarter was no different as India continued to dominate the proceedings and scored goals at will through Sunelita, Manju, Deepika and Anu, thus enjoying a commanding 10-0 lead at the half-time.

The script was the same after the change of ends as Deepika netted one through penalty corner while Annu struck two more to help India take 13-0 lead.

Mumtaz and Deepika scored in dying moments of third quarter to make it 15-0.

It was one-way traffic as India pumped in seven more goals in the final quarter.

India will go against Malaysia in their second pool game on June 5.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Women's Hockey Tour: India lose 3-2 to Australia A

hockey indian womens hockey team hockey news sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK