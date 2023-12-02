I’ll see you there,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on social media

Rafael Nadal

Listen to this article Nadal set for Brisbane return before Aus Open x 00:00

Almost a year after his last match, former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to the courts in Brisbane next month ahead of the Australian Open for what is likely to be his final season.

Also Read: Priyanshu enters semis, Ashwini-Tanisha shine too

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hello everyone, after a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on social media.

Nadal has not played since his defeat in the second round of the Australian Open last January as he struggled with a hip injury during the tournament he won in 2009 and 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever