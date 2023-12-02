Breaking News
Nadal set for Brisbane return before Aus Open

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

Top

I’ll see you there,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on social media

Rafael Nadal

Almost a year after his last match, former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to the courts in Brisbane next month ahead of the Australian Open for what is likely to be his final season.


“Hello everyone, after a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on social media.


Nadal has not played since his defeat in the second round of the Australian Open last January as he struggled with a hip injury during the tournament he won in 2009 and 2022.

