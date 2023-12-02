Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Priyanshu enters semis Ashwini Tanisha shine too

Priyanshu enters semis, Ashwini-Tanisha shine too

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

World No. 32 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a 21-19 21-8 win over CWG bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Priyanshu enters semis, Ashwini-Tanisha shine too

Priyanshu Rajawat. File pic

Listen to this article
Priyanshu enters semis, Ashwini-Tanisha shine too
x
00:00

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the men’s singles semi-finals with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Alwi Farhan of Indonesia at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. 


Also Read: Girls score a dozen!


World No. 32 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a 21-19 21-8 win over CWG bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports news sports Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK