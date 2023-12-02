Priyanshu enters semis, Ashwini-Tanisha shine too

World No. 32 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a 21-19 21-8 win over CWG bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Priyanshu Rajawat. File pic

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the men’s singles semi-finals with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Alwi Farhan of Indonesia at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament.

World No. 32 Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a 21-19 21-8 win over CWG bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

