Priyanshu, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarter-finals

World no. 40 Kiran George, who won the Denmark Masters this year, fought hard before losing 16-21 21-18 20-22 to world no. 36 Chia Hao Lee of Taiwan

Priyanshu Rajawat

Priyanshu Rajawat was the lone Indian shuttler to qualify for the quarter-finals in men’s singles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made the cut in women’s doubles at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Priyanshu, who won the Orleans Masters this year, emerged victories after compatriot Sathish Kumar Karunakaran retired while lagging 18-21, 6-11 in the second round match. The World No. 31 Indian will now clash against Indonesian qualifier Alwi Farhan. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri, seeded fourth, defeated compatriots Dhanyaa Nandakumar and Ridhi Kaur Toor 21-9, 21-5 and are set to face another Indian pair next.

As many as 10 Indians had participated in the men’s singles draw which has World No. 12 Japanese Kenta Nishimoto and World No. 14 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei as the top two world-ranked players.

While HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen had withdrawn at the last-minute, the rest of the shuttlers, apart from Priyanshu, cut a sorry figure after failing to cross the second round of the Super 300 tournament.

