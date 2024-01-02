Atharva Ankolekar fulfils late dad's dream after getting Ranji Trophy call-up

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team will be leaving for Patna today [Tuesday] for their opening game against Bihar starting on January 5

Mumbai’s Atharva Ankolekar

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, 23, is delighted to fulfil his father Vinod’s dream. On Sunday, Ankolekar received his maiden Mumbai Ranji Trophy call. He was just nine when his dad passed away.

“It was my dad’s dream that I represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He also played cricket and encouraged me to play when I was studying in Class III. I am very excited to play in the Ranji Trophy. I am confident of my skills and that I can help the team to win matches from any situation,” Ankolekar told mid-day on Monday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team will be leaving for Patna today [Tuesday] for their opening game against Bihar starting on January 5.

“I got an opportunity to play white-ball cricket for Mumbai, but had to work hard and wait for a long time for the red-ball chance. It was a difficult phase, but I kept telling myself that I was not ready for that task [longer format]. I worked hard on my bowling and batting and now by God’s grace, I’ve got a chance,” he remarked.

Ankolekar represented India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa and has figured in eight List A games.

When asked about the competition with Mumbai’s experienced left-arm spin bowler Shams Mulani, he said: “He [Mulani] is really helpful. I like spending time with him on and off the field. We indulge in discussions and he guides me on how to bowl on different pitches. I have seen other competitors, who wouldn’t even speak to you. But Shams is different and supportive. He always boosts my confidence.”