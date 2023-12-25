Lack of emphasis on University cricket hurting Mumbai: Vengsarkar

Former India and Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar has chosen to look at one of the key causes of the many ills impeding Mumbai cricket’s return to the glory days which made them 41-time Ranji Trophy champions—the lack of emphasis on inter-collegiate cricket

Mumbai’s early exits in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy have stung the city’s cricket fraternity, who now don’t want a repeat show in the Ranji Trophy campaign which is close at hand.

The likelihood of that happening cannot be ignored.

Former India and Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar has chosen to look at one of the key causes of the many ills impeding Mumbai cricket’s return to the glory days which made them 41-time Ranji Trophy champions—the lack of emphasis on inter-collegiate cricket.

Vengsarkar stressed on Sunday how so many of the city’s batting stalwarts went on to be prominent figures in the Indian cricket scene—like Ajit Wadekar and Sunil Gavaskar—via inter-collegiate cricket, followed by University cricket. He even recalling getting picked for Mumbai as an 18-year-old due to his University cricket performance in the Rohinton Baria Trophy.

Vengsarkar played for Podar College, a cricket team that could hold its own even when pitted against the cream of Mumbai cricket. In another era, a Bombay University player was spoken in the same breath as a Ranji Trophy cricketer.

“Mumbai University are not contributing significantly to our cricket. The matches which they organise of the limited overs variety are a mockery. Their affiliation to the Mumbai Cricket Association should be removed and placed in the Associate members category. Same with the colleges who have votes. No contribution, no affiliation should be the credo and let those who are doing something for cricket enter the main ring,” Vengsarkar told mid-day on Sunday.

Vengsarkar suggested that someone like Nadim Memon, the current cricket secretary of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) should run inter-collegiate/university cricket in the city. “Nadim has done a splendid job of conducting Giles and Harris Shield inter-school tournaments over the years. The CCI president Mrs Madhumati Lele informed me that CCI would sponsor the tournament besides hosting matches on their hallowed turf,” said Vengsarkar.