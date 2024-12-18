Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Daniel Vettori hails Indias tailenders Bumrah and Akash for their batting

Daniel Vettori hails India's tailenders, Bumrah and Akash for their batting

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Brisbane
IANS |

Top

“I think we understand that any batter on any given day can step up and deliver, so I don’t think we assume that anyone’s going to live up to the average,” said the former New Zealand player-turned-coach

Daniel Vettori hails India's tailenders, Bumrah and Akash for their batting

Daniel Vettori. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Daniel Vettori hails India's tailenders, Bumrah and Akash for their batting
x
00:00

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori believes Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep’s gritty unbeaten 39-run stand to avoid a follow-on can propel belief back into India’s top order for the remainder of the series. “I think we understand that any batter on any given day can step up and deliver, so I don’t think we assume that anyone’s going to live up to the average,” said the former New Zealand player-turned-coach.


Also Read: IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India get Bail, thanks to tail


“I think you look at those averages and you think there’s not much there, but Bumrah has proven that. He’s been able to put on partnerships, he’s been proven that he can attack and he can defend, and I think Akash’s better than a No. 11, so the team within themselves all understand that every wicket’s vitally important, so there was no reason to back off at all,” said Vettori.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy daniel vettori jasprit bumrah India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK