Daniel Vettori hails India's tailenders, Bumrah and Akash for their batting

“I think we understand that any batter on any given day can step up and deliver, so I don’t think we assume that anyone’s going to live up to the average,” said the former New Zealand player-turned-coach

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori believes Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep’s gritty unbeaten 39-run stand to avoid a follow-on can propel belief back into India’s top order for the remainder of the series. “I think we understand that any batter on any given day can step up and deliver, so I don’t think we assume that anyone’s going to live up to the average,” said the former New Zealand player-turned-coach.

“I think you look at those averages and you think there’s not much there, but Bumrah has proven that. He’s been able to put on partnerships, he’s been proven that he can attack and he can defend, and I think Akash’s better than a No. 11, so the team within themselves all understand that every wicket’s vitally important, so there was no reason to back off at all,” said Vettori.

