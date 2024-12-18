No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep frustrate Australians with gritty unbeaten 39-run stand for the last wicket to save visitors from follow-on on Day Four in Brisbane; Jadeja’s 77 is special too

Akash Deep (left) and Jasprit Bumrah are all smiles after their unbeaten last-wicket stand on Day 4 at Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India get Bail, thanks to tail x 00:00

Tuesday was a better day for batting than Monday had been. For one thing, the rain didn’t come along as frequently; for another, India had to contend with an Australian attack minus Josh Hazlewood, whose series is all but over after a calf strain reduced him to just one over on Day Four of the third Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heroics from KL, Jadeja

Yet, India were in serious danger of being asked to follow on when, despite the heroics of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, they were reduced to 213-9 in reply to Australia’s 445 at the Gabba, relying on the last pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep to haul them to safety.

Australia tried every trick in the book but an ageing, wet ball wasn’t the ally Pat Cummins and his colleagues were looking for. With pluck and determination and commonsense — hopefully, the misfiring Indian top order was watching and taking notes — Nos. 10 and 11 came to the party to the delight of their colleagues and most of the 6,000-plus fans at the stadium.

Also Read: "It was a great contest at the end": KL Rahul

Their unbeaten 10th-wicket stand of 39, dominated by Deep, carried India to 252-9, 193 behind, when bad light put an end to the proceedings. The thrust is on Australia now to try and make a match of it, but with more rain forecast and with the hosts one strike bowler short, a draw is perhaps the favourite at this stage despite cricket’s reputation as a game of glorious uncertainties.

The rain stayed away long enough for a prompt start with India on 51-4, which could have immediately become 51-5 had Steve Smith at second slip not put Rahul down off the first ball of the day, the simplest of catches once Cummins procured the outside edge. Rahul, then 33, went on to add more than 50 to his personal score before Smith finally made amends, with a spectacular catch at slip off Nathan Lyon.

Rahul’s overnight partner and skipper Rohit Sharma perished within half an hour of the start, edging a loose drive off Cummins to extend his run of poor scores this Test season. It left India in trouble at 74-5, but Rahul found a willing ally in the recalled Ravindra Jadeja, who batted with great defensive assurance.

Like he had done the previous evening, Rahul unleashed several glorious drives and seemed to be settling in for a big one — Australia were flagging after Hazlewood walked off and the workload on Cummins and Mitchell Starc increased — when Smith pouched the screamer to end the 67-run sixth-wicket partnership. Jadeja then engaged Nitish Kumar Reddy in another half-century stand, but when the youngster and Mohammed Siraj fell in quick succession, safety was a long way away.

Jadeja’s excellent vigil ended with a terrific catch in the deep by Mitchell Marsh and even as Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were contemplating donning the pads — Australia were certain to enforce the follow on if they could — Bumrah and Deep got together in an entertaining association.

Super sixers

Amid mounting tension, Bumrah hit Cummins over long-leg for six before Deep took over, taking India to 246 with a slash over point for four which he celebrated with a massive six over long-on in the same Cummins over.

Brief scores

Australia 445 all out v India 252-9 (KL Rahul 84, R Jadeja 77, A Deep 27*; P Cummins 4-80, M Starc 3-83)