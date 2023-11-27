Darren Bravo takes break from WI cricket following England ODI snub

Bravo was the leading run-scorer in the 2023 Super50 Cup, where he captained Trinidad & Tobago to the title. As a No. 3 batter, he scored 416 runs in the tournament at an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 92.03.

Darren Bravo

After being overlooked for the West Indies squad ahead of the upcoming ODI series against England, batter Darren Bravo has announced he will step away from cricket in the Caribbean.

Bravo was the leading run-scorer in the 2023 Super50 Cup, where he captained Trinidad & Tobago to the title. As a No. 3 batter, he scored 416 runs in the tournament at an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 92.03.

“I’ve taken some time to ponder what’s my next step moving forward as a cricketer. At this point in my career, it’s not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket. Without any level of communication I’ve been left in a very dark place,” wrote Bravo in his statement on Instagram.

“I’m not giving up but I believe it’s best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent,” he added.

