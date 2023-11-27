Compensate us if India refuse to travel to Pak for CT 2025, PCB urges ICC

A highly reliable source in the PCB told PTI on Sunday that while the ICC has marked Pakistan as the host of the tournament, the global body is yet to sign the important hosting agreement with it

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

The Pakistan Cricket Board urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to sign the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreements with it, stressing that the PCB should be compensated if India refuse to travel to the country citing political and security reasons.

A highly reliable source in the PCB told PTI on Sunday that while the ICC has marked Pakistan as the host of the tournament, the global body is yet to sign the important hosting agreement with it.

The source disclosed that PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer had met the ICC executive board in Ahmedabad to discuss hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March, 2025.

“Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian board [BCCI] again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation, the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament,” the source said.

“The PCB officials said many top teams had toured Pakistan in the last two years without any security concerns. They also made it clear that in case of India not sending its team and its matches being moved to another country, then the ICC must compensate Pakistan for this,” the source added.

