Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

In the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, Kohli was trying to get India out of trouble with his knock of 54

Pat Cummins

Will savour moment of silence on Kohli's dismissal: Cummins
Pat Cummins, the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup-winning captain for Australia, said the moment of silence in the Narendra Modi Stadium when he dismissed Virat Kohli in the title clash is something he will be savouring for a long time to come.


In the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, Kohli was trying to get India out of trouble with his knock of 54. But he chopped on to his stumps on a short ball from Cummins, who did not concede a boundary in his spell of 2-34 in ten overs.


India eventually made 240, which was chased down by Australia in 43 overs to get their sixth World Cup title. On the eve of the title clash, Cummins quipped that his team would be aiming to silence the Indian fans in the stadium, saying nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent, which did happen with Kohli’s dismissal. 

“I was obviously very pumped. And then we’re in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, ‘Boys, listen to the crowd for a second.’ And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 1,00,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I’ll savour that moment for a long time,” said Cummins to The Sydney Morning Herald.

