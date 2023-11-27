Yashasvi Jaiswal (53), Ishan Kishan (52) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) score quickfire fifties to propel India to massive 235-4 before bowlers strike hard against Australia in second T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 53 against Australia yesterday; Ruturaj Gaikwad in full flow yesterday; Ishan Kishan celebrates his half-century. Pics/Getty Images, AFP, PTI

Listen to this article Half tons, full steam! x 00:00

Yashasvi Jaiswal manifested his abundant talent while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan displayed their grace and power with sparkling fifties as India posted a massive 235-4 against Australia in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Australian captain Matthew Wade opted to bowl first keeping in mind the dew factor as the night moves on, but his bowlers faltered against Jaiswal (53 off 25 balls), Kishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2024 Retention: Mumbai Indians retain main core players, release Archer

In fact, the ball came to the bat a tad slow off the pitch but the Australian bowlers in general were wayward, also offering width to Indian batsmen.

They were happy to oblige too, especially Jaiswal who took on Sean Abbot in a breathtaking fashion.

At the time of going to press, Australia were 152-8 after 16 overs and staring at their second straight defeat.

Earlier, the Australian pacer rightly took the pace off his deliveries but he erred in the line and length, offering a chance for the Indian opener to free his hands. In the fourth over, the left-hander punished Abbot with a sequence of 4, 4, 4, 6, 6 for 24 runs, which came through two square cuts, a late cut and two pulls. In the previous over, Jaiswal and Gaikwad combined to take 15 runs off Glenn Maxwell as India motored on in the Powerplay segment which produced 71 runs.

Jaiswal brought up his fifty in just 24 balls, but he could not extend the innings as a rather wild slash off pacer Nathan Ellis landed in the hands of Adam Zampa at backward square leg. But that did not really affect the Indian innings as Gaikwad combined with Kishan, who made his second fifty in as many matches, to garner 87 runs for a bruising second wicket alliance.

After the return of Jaiswal, the visitors might have hoped to slow down India’s march, but the right-hand-left-hand combination never really allowed them to dictate the pace of the match as the home team touched 101-1 after 10 overs.

India progressed at around 11.5 runs per over in the middle phase of the innings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever