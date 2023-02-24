Breaking News
David Warner likely to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL

Updated on: 24 February,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Seasoned Australian opener David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a traumatic car accident last year

David Warner. Pic/AFP


Seasoned Australian opener David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a traumatic car accident last year.


Also Read: David Warner out due to concussion and hairline fracture; Matthew Renshaw is sub



With Pant still on recovery after his surgery and being ruled out of IPL, Delhi was left without a leader. Axar Patel was a potential captaincy candidate, but the management eventually decided to entrust the more experienced Warner with the job, a Cricbuzz report said.


