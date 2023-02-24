David Warner likely to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL

Seasoned Australian opener David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a traumatic car accident last year

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Seasoned Australian opener David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a traumatic car accident last year.

Also Read: David Warner out due to concussion and hairline fracture; Matthew Renshaw is sub

With Pant still on recovery after his surgery and being ruled out of IPL, Delhi was left without a leader. Axar Patel was a potential captaincy candidate, but the management eventually decided to entrust the more experienced Warner with the job, a Cricbuzz report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever