David Warner names his replacement for Australia's opening slot in Test cricket

David Warner and Usman Khawaja made a 90-run stand during the first innings in the second test match against Pakistan. He played a knock of 38 runs in 83 deliveries before losing his wicket in Salman Ali Agha's over

David Warner and Marcus Harris during a match (Pic: AFP)

Australia's veteran opening batsman David Warner is all set to pull curtains to his international career in the longest format of the game after the Pakistan series. He named Marcus Harris as his replacement in red-ball cricket.

After his knock, Warner backed Harris to take his place and said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "It's a tough one. It's obviously up to the selectors. But from my position, I feel like the person who's worked their backside off and has been there for a while in the background. I think Harry's been that person. He's toured; he's going to have that chance. He scored a hundred the other day [for a Victoria XI vs the Pakistanis]."

"He missed out on a couple of other games but he's always been that person who was next in line. If the selectors show faith in him, then I'm sure he'll come out and play the way he does. It's not too dissimilar to me. If he sees it in his areas, he goes for it, plays his shots, and I think he would fit well," Warner added.

Harris struck a flawless 126 off 131 deliveries against Pakistan in their two-day clash while playing for Victoria XI.

Warner further went on to express his belief in opening partner Usman Khawaja to keep the second opener spot for the coming years. Khawaja seemed to be comfortable and hardly played any wrong shot during his 42-run knock. He lost his wicket to Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali.

"I think because Uzzy's spoken about the fact that he was resigned to the fact that he was done a few years back and now he's just playing like every game is his last," Warner said.

"He's going to keep playing as long as he can and it's a true testament to the way his mindset has been. His last 12 months have been absolutely phenomenal and he can play as long as he wants to and feels comfortable," Warner added.

Coming to the match, Australia can be content with a stumps total of 187/3 on a rainy Melbourne day that saw nearly a session lost to rain on Tuesday in the 2nd Test of the three-match series.

(With ANI Inputs)