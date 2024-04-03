Rishabh Pant & Co look to carry momentum from their season’s maiden win over CSK to match against Iyer-led KKR, who are undefeated in two games

DC captain Rishabh Pant (left) and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer during a practice session ahead of their match in Vizag yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article DC aim 'two' win today x 00:00

Delhi Capitals would be keen to prove that their comfortable win against Chennai Super Kings was not a flash in the pan while Kolkata Knight Riders would be eyeing a hat-trick of victories when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Wednesday.

The Capitals would be buoyed by the 20-run victory here on Sunday, their first of the season, against defending champions CSK who were outsmarted by Rishabh Pant & Co in all departments of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

And come Wednesday, the Capitals will have to put another such performance against KKR, whose batters pummelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers to notch their second win of the season on March 29.

Also Read: Fans and frolic at Churchgate

Meanwhile, Pant continues his inspirational journey. After two scratchy innings, the skipper gave a glimpse of his devastating best as he scored his maiden fifty (51 off 32 balls) of the season and seems to be slowly finding his groove.

KKR, on the other hand, have looked good this season, registering two wins from as many games. Opener Phil Salt, all-rounder Andre Rusell and Venkatesh Iyer have been in good nick in the first two games and would look to pose a challenge for the Delhi pacers.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also got some runs under his belt in the win against RCB.

KKR-RR and GT-DC ties rescheduled

Kolkata Knight Riders’s home game against Rajasthan Royals was on Tuesday advanced by a day to April 16, while the Gujarat Titans-Delhi Capitals fixture in Ahmedabad was also rescheduled by the BCCI without giving any reasons.

“The fixture between KKR & RR, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 at Eden Gardens will now be played on April 16. The Narendra Modi Stadium was earlier scheduled to host the match between GT & DC on April 16. The fixture will now be played on April 17,” the BCCI said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever