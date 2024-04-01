Desperate RCB wary of LSG’s new pace sensation Yadav at home tonight

LSG pacer Mayank Yadav against Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday; (right) RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Mayank to face Bengaluru's stars at Chinnaswamy Stadium x 00:00

There is a new hitman in town, and he answers to the name of Mayank Yadav. A little over 48 hours back, the 21-year-old was an unknown beyond the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dugout and the Delhi squad, for whom he has played one first-class game. But with his spectacular takedown of Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday night, the latest Mayank in the Indian cricket stables has been relentlessly under the spotlight.

Mayank not overwhelmed

According to Nicholas Pooran, the experienced LSG virtuoso who might again don the skipper’s garb against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, Mayank hasn’t been ‘overwhelmed’ by the attention. “He just wants to go out there and do what he does best, which is bowl fast,” Pooran added. That will be quite a spectacle, considering he will be up against Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

An injury sustained in a pre-season practice game last season ended Mayank’s campaign in 2023 even before it started. As it to make up for lost time, he made a stunning impact on debut on Saturday, working up pace in excess of 150 kmph regularly and even topping 155. For those who say raw pace alone isn’t a deal-breaker, his answer was three for 27 from four electrifying overs, his victims Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

Mayank will be matched for attention by KL Rahul, the local boy who is LSG’s designated captain for the season, but is struggling with a quadriceps injury that prevented him from keeping wickets in the last match and being replaced in the second half by Impact Player Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghanistan quick. Rahul had a fitness test of sorts during Monday evening practice at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which he knows like the back of his hand. LSG will be hoping he turns up fully fit so that not only can he contribute with the bat and behind the stumps, but also lend the stability and nous that can only come from a regular skipper.

LSG need second win

LSG are 1-1 this season, neutralising their loss to Rajasthan Royals in the opening game with a comfortable 21-run win against Punjab. RCB need a win more badly than their rivals; despite Kohli’s tremendous start to the campaign, they have lost two out of three, including three nights back at the Chinnaswamy to Kolkata Knight Riders. Their light bowling could, in theory, force their too-heavy batting group to overreach—a point new head coach Andy Flower conceded was a ‘fair one’—though the former Zimbabwe skipper was quick to point out that there was enough experience in the group not to fall into that trap.

Flower spoke of ‘200’ more than once, clearly, the total the hosts will have in mind if they bat first on a surface so green on match eve that it was hard to distinguish it readily from the lush outfield.