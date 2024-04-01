Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 I had self belief to come back to the ground Pant after scoring fifty vs CSK
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024 | "I had self-belief to come back to the ground": Pant after scoring fifty vs CSK

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
PTI |

Top

“I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn’t think about anything else,” he said

IPL 2024 |

DC’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his 50 v CSK on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IPL 2024 | "I had self-belief to come back to the ground": Pant after scoring fifty vs CSK
x
00:00

After making an excellent fifty against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said he always had the self-belief of making a comeback to top-tier cricket.


Pant clobbered four boundaries and three maximums, including his trademark hand-off-the-bat six, during his 32-ball 51 that powered DC to a competitive 191 for 5 against CSK, and eventually to a 20-run win.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | "I had self-belief to come back to the ground": Pant after scoring fifty vs CSK


Pant returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a life-threatening road mishap in December 2022, and this was his first fifty in three games this season. “One and a half years... this is something I have built my life on. I still have to keep learning as a cricketer,” Pant said when asked if he ever thought that he might not be able to play such shots again.

“I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn’t think about anything else,” he said.

Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

DC skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a R12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate against CSK here. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined R12 lakhs,” an IPL statement read.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant delhi capitals chennai super kings cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK