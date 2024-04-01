IPL 2024 | "I had self-belief to come back to the ground": Pant after scoring fifty vs CSK

“I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn’t think about anything else,” he said

DC’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his 50 v CSK on Sunday. Pic/PTI

After making an excellent fifty against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said he always had the self-belief of making a comeback to top-tier cricket.

Pant clobbered four boundaries and three maximums, including his trademark hand-off-the-bat six, during his 32-ball 51 that powered DC to a competitive 191 for 5 against CSK, and eventually to a 20-run win.

Pant returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a life-threatening road mishap in December 2022, and this was his first fifty in three games this season. “One and a half years... this is something I have built my life on. I still have to keep learning as a cricketer,” Pant said when asked if he ever thought that he might not be able to play such shots again.

“I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn’t think about anything else,” he said.

Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

DC skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a R12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate against CSK here. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined R12 lakhs,” an IPL statement read.

