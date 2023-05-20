DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Dhoni fever grips Delhi, fans gather in large numbers to see CSK captain play

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings held at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier today witnessed loud cheers and immense support from the fans of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings held at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier today witnessed loud cheers and immense support from the fans of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A large crowd, with CSK jerseys and faces painted yellow, marched towards the stadium to witness one of the greatest cricket players work his magic in what could be his last IPL match in the capital. He was welcomed by a sea of yellow as fans showed support for the former India captain during his side Chennai Super Kings' IPL game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

At the stadium, supporters of the World Cup winning skipper were waving CSK flags and chanting 'Dhoni Dhoni' when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway came out to bat. Even the DJ ditched DC's 'Roar Macha' for the CSK song.

At one point, it looked like Dhoni won't be wielding the bat, but the fans were overjoyed when he walked in at number four to bat. Although the wicketkeeper-batter didn't play the big shots, the crowd was just happy seeing him in the middle.

Similar scenes were seen across various venues throughout the season, including at the Eden Gardens, since this is believed to be Dhoni’s last IPL season.

(With PTI inputs)

