DC’s Lanning happy to finish Vadodara leg with two wins

Meg Lanning

After sealing a convincing seven-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their third match of WPL-3, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning is happy to finish the Vadodara leg with two victories and one defeat, but admitted that still there are areas where the side can do better.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals restricted UP Warriorz to 166-7 in 20 overs. Reflecting on the game, skipper Lanning, who struck 69 off 49, expressed her delight on the win and said, “It was nice to bounce back as a team. We probably didn’t put our best effort out the other night [against RCB], but we had the opportunity to put our best foot forward in this match and we did that. It’s been nice to win two close ones.”

