Capitals, UP Warriorz look to improve their batting

Their clash is also the last match here at the Kotambi Stadium before the WPL action shifts to Bangalore from February 21

Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Varma

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be aiming for an improved batting effort here on Wednesday after floundering in their previous Women’s Premier League matches.

The Capitals are yet to match the pre-tournament favourite billing with performances. Their batting has failed to fire in two matches, even in their victory over the Mumbai Indians.

They made heavy weather of the chase of a 165-run target before winning by two wickets, and folded for 141 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday during the eight-wicket defeat.

The trouble starts from the top as skipper Meg Lanning has not been able to produce a big knock yet. It has seemed that international retirement has taken a toll on the Australian.

There have been occasional fireworks by Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues or Sarah Bryce, but they have not been able to convert into a substantial innings.

Their bowling has been in much better shape with veteran Shikha Pandey leading from the front, but she needs some more support from others, particularly from fellow pacer Arundhati Reddy.

The UP outfit too is in a similar place. Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath, their middle-order powerhouses, looked uneasy against spin and the Capitals have a capable bunch in Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav.

