Vidarbha get a grip as Mumbai trip

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade strikes thrice in an over as defending champs struggle to 188-7 on Day 2

Vidarbha’s Parth Rekhade (fourth from left) celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav with teammates in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade struck thrice in an over as Mumbai slipped to a precarious 188 for seven in reply to Vidarbha’s first innings total of 383, trailing by 195 runs at stumps on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Tuesday.

Mumbai opener Akash Anand was battling at one end, unbeaten on 67, with the last recognised batter, Tanush Kotian, on five not out at the other, as their title defence came under intense pressure from a disciplined and persistent Vidarbha side on their home ground at the VCA Stadium here.

Mumbai were steady at 113 for two at one stage but Rekhade, playing only his second first-class match, ripped open the Ranji champions’ batting line-up, first with an innocuous delivery which claimed the prized scalp of Ajinkya Rahane in the 41st over.

Rahane’s defensive prod had the ball rolling back to his stumps and knock off the bails, ending his stay for a 24-ball 18 which also had an outside edge flying between the wicketkeeper and the first slip.

Two deliveries later, Suryakumar Yadav (0) then paid a heavy price for a hard-handed front foot prod as an inside edge was sharply collected by Danish Malewar at silly point over his head.

Another couple of deliveries later, Shivam Dube (0), who had claimed 5-49 in Vidarbha’s first innings, was also caught for a two-ball duck like his India T20I teammate Suryakumar as Mumbai slipped from 113-2 to 113-5. It soon became 118-6 for the Rahane-led side, losing four wickets for a mere five runs, when Shams Mulani was trapped leg-before by Harsh Dubey.

Azharudeen’s 149 not out extends Kerala’s advantage

Mohammed Azharudeen’s dogged 149 not out, his first hundred in red ball cricket in seven years, took Kerala to a commanding 418 for seven at stumps on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat here on Tuesday. Kerala, who have not gone past the semi-finals in the premier domestic red-ball event, had resumed the day at 206 for four. A 149-run stand between Azharudeen and Salman Nizar (52 off 202) followed, taking Kerala past the 350-run mark. Azharudeen, who was on 30 overnight, carried his bat though the day.

