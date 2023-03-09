DC-W vs MI-W live updates: Delhi wins toss, elects to bat first against Mumbai

The highly-anticipated match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Thursday

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)

Both Delhi and Mumbai had a remarkable start in the tournament. Mumbai Indians showcased their dominance in the opening game against Gujarat Giants and continued their winning spree with another victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Delhi Capitals also registered comprehensive wins in both of their games against RCB and UP Warriorz.

DC-W vs MI-W: Dream11 Team

Openers: Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia

Middle-order: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque, Tara Norris

DC-W vs MI-W: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

DC-W vs MI-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

DC-W vs MI-W: A brief overview

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are seated atop the points tally, thanks to a striking NRR with comprehensive wins in the two matches they played so far. Delhi Capitals, who are placed second in the table, will come off a major victory over UP Warriorz in their last game, winning by 42 runs. Riding on Jess Jonassen’s brilliant all-round show and captain Meg Lanning's knock of 70, Capitals clinched a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL 2023 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

DC-W vs MI-W: Toss update

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians.