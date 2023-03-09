'It’s all about giving my best one ball at a time': Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque

“I have not prepared any differently for the WPL. I have concentrated on bowling one delivery at a time and that is what I want to keep my focus at,” Ishaque said on the eve of their game against Delhi Capitals

Saika Ishaque. Pic/PTI

It might require a special effort from a cricketer to become the captain’s go-to player, but in the case of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) spinner Saika Ishaque, it’s all about giving her best “one ball at a time”.

“I have not prepared any differently for the WPL. I have concentrated on bowling one delivery at a time and that is what I want to keep my focus at,” Ishaque said on the eve of their game against Delhi Capitals.

Ishaque added: “Harry di [skipper Harmanpreet Kaur] is pleased to see me bowl well. She has supported me a lot. Whenever she feels the team needs a wicket, she has given me the ball.”

