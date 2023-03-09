Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Its all about giving my best one ball at a time Mumbai Indians Saika Ishaque

'It’s all about giving my best one ball at a time': Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“I have not prepared any differently for the WPL. I have concentrated on bowling one delivery at a time and that is what I want to keep my focus at,” Ishaque said on the eve of their game against Delhi Capitals

'It’s all about giving my best one ball at a time': Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque

Saika Ishaque. Pic/PTI


It might require a special effort from a cricketer to become the captain’s go-to player, but in the case of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) spinner Saika Ishaque, it’s all about giving her best “one ball at a time”.


“I have not prepared any differently for the WPL. I have concentrated on bowling one delivery at a time and that is what I want to keep my focus at,” Ishaque said on the eve of their game against Delhi Capitals.



Also Read: WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants have Harleen and Sophia to thank for 200-plus score against RCB


Ishaque added: “Harry di [skipper Harmanpreet Kaur] is pleased to see me bowl well. She has supported me a lot. Whenever she feels the team needs a wicket, she has given me the ball.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

harmanpreet kaur mumbai indians delhi capitals indian premier league IPL 2023 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK