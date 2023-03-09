WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants have Harleen and Sophia to thank for 200-plus score against RCB

The English all-rounder reached her half-century in just five overs, taking GG to 64-1 at the end of the first powerplay

GG’s Sophia Dunkley plays a shot v RCB yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Harleen Deol’s 67 off 45 balls and Sophia Dunkley’s 65 off 28 balls powered Gujarat Giants (GG) to 201-7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Giants’ opener Dunkley gave them the thunderous start they had been searching for in their opening two matches. Despite losing the wicket of fellow opener Sabbhineni Meghana (8 off 11) in the third over, Dunkley kept attacking throughout her stay at the crease. The English all-rounder reached her half-century in just five overs, taking GG to 64-1 at the end of the first powerplay.

After Dunkley was dismissed by Shreyanka Patil (2-32) at the end of eight overs, Deol took charge of the scoring with her sweeps and pulls, taking them to 152-3 at the end of 15 overs. She was supported by Ashleigh Gardner (19), Dayalan Hemalatha (16) and Annabel Sutherland (14). Deol was later bowled by Patil in the final over. Off-spinners Patil and Heather Knight (2-17) were the pick of the bowlers for RCB.

Brief scores

Gujarat Giants 201-7 in 20 overs (H Deol 67, S Dunkley 65; H Knight 2-17, S Patil 2-32) v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Scores incomplete)