Despite poor form, skipper Pat Cummins backs Warner for WTC final, Ashes

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins believes one will have to wait and see if veteran left-handed opener David Warner will open the batting in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as in the subsequent Ashes series starting from June 16.

Warner averages only 26.04 in Tests in England and was ruled out of the tour of India due to a concussion as well as a hairline fracture in the elbow. “We’ll have to wait and see,” Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Warner opening the batting in England.

Warner has gone past fifty just once in his last 15 Test knocks, but Cummins was sure of him hitting top form in time for Australia’s most crucial Test assignments in the coming months. “The bowlers can get on top over in England with the new ball. It seams around; it can be tough for opening batters.

“But openers who can put pressure back on the bowlers, they’re priceless. I know as a bowler, if someone’s a sitting duck, you feel like you’re going to get them eventually. If someone’s kind of taking the game to you, it presents a different challenge.

“That’s been the hallmark of Davey’s career. Over there in England, that’s what you’d want out of him, putting that pressure back on the bowlers,” he added.

