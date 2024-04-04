Amidst a sea of SRH’s orange flags, there will be a prominent dash of MSD’s yellow No. 7 shirts today; CSK fans expect ’keeper-batter to showcase his attacking intent against hosts

CSK’s Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane during a training session in Chennai last Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Dhoni mania in Hyderabad x 00:00

The heat is on. It is not just in terms of the Hyderabad weather, but the temperature has caught on in the IPL too with some rousing performances. Just a few days ago, there were some red-hot knocks from Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (all Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Tilak Verma (Mumbai Indians) that sent the crowd into raptures. A record 277-3 was set by SRH in that match and a sell-out crowd would be hoping for another run-feast on Friday.

High scoring clash?

ADVERTISEMENT

SRH coach Daniel Vettori said his team were gearing up for a high-scoring game. “We are expecting a 200-plus total. We have to be aggressive,’’ he said. However, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said it is a good pitch.

“It is on the dry side. We can’t say whether it is a 145 and 200-plus pitch. The team that adapt quickly can come on top,’’ he said.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi dedicates his debut heroics to Abhishek Nayar

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni mania has gripped the city to the extent of fake tickets being in circulation prompting the Hyderabad Cricket Association to warn spectators not to fall prey to it. Understandably, in the midst of a sea of orange flags, there will be a prominent dash of yellow No. 7 Dhoni shirts that would swamp the CSK-SRH match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Fans of the ever-popular Dhoni would like a repeat of the Visakhapatnam show (16-ball 37) even though CSK tasted their first defeat of the season at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni did not get to bat in the first two matches, but when he got the opportunity against DC, the maestro reveled with his stroke making. He has defied his age. Even at 42, he still possesses his big-hitting skills as he slammed four fours and three sixes much to the delight of his frenzied fans.

However, Dhoni’s vintage innings went in vain as CSK fumbled in their run chase against DC. The early dismissals of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the exciting Rachin Ravindra put CSK on the back foot. The Chennai team could never be in the hunt before it was left to Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni to provide some rearguard action.

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana bowled toe-crushing yorkers to dismiss Mitch Marsh and Tristian Stubbs. It will be challenging for the bowlers to produce these type of deliveries on this batting friendly pitch. SRH lost the plot against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad. None of the three—Head, Abhishek and Klaasen—could make any impact with the willow in that match.

CSK will miss Mustafizur

On Friday, the trio would like to make merry once again against CSK, who may miss Mustafizur Rehman. The Bangladesh seamer has gone home to sort out the visa issue problem for the World Cup.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande, one of the wicket-takers for SRH last season, has been ordinary so far.

Coach Vettori said they are working on out-of-form opener Mayank Agarwal, who was out in similar fashion in all the three matches.