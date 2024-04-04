Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 Angkrish Raghuvanshi dedicates his debut heroics to Abhishek Nayar
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi dedicates his debut heroics to Abhishek Nayar

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
PTI |

Top

But on Wednesday, Raghuvanshi waived his anonymity in a matter of 27 balls, paving the way for KKR’s 106-run hammering of DC here

IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi dedicates his debut heroics to Abhishek Nayar

Angkrish Raghuvanshi during his 54 on Wednesday. Pic/AFP; (right) Abhishek Nayar

Listen to this article
IPL 2024: Angkrish Raghuvanshi dedicates his debut heroics to Abhishek Nayar
x
00:00

Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unsung despite amassing 278 runs during India’s triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign in 2022.


But on Wednesday, Raghuvanshi waived his anonymity in a matter of 27 balls, paving the way for KKR’s 106-run hammering of DC here.


Also Read: IPL 2024 | "We just didn’t turn up on the day": Pant after disgraceful loss vs KKR


Coming from the Abhishek Nayar school of coaching, the 18-year-old played down his effort and thanked his “guru”, saying he has influenced him the most and dedicated his stunning 54-run knock to the former Mumbai opener.

“He has helped me in everything, the way I think about the game, the way I work towards the game, the things I eat, the way I train, he is basically my guru and everything. That’s my relationship with him,” Raghuvanshi said.

India’s highest run-getter at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, Raghuvanshi was born in Delhi, but moved to Mumbai when he was 11 to train under Nayar and Omkar Salvi. He played for Mumbai in the recent Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies. “I would like to dedicate this knock to my coach, Abhishek Nayar and my teammates and the support staff. I have learned a lot staying with them. All this reverse sweep and all, he [Nayar] made me practice a lot. So, the main man is him only,” said 
Raghuvanshi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 abhishek nayar kolkata knight riders delhi capitals cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK