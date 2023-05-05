Dighe, Salvi, and Mane frontrunners for Mumbai Ranji coach’s job

Dighe, 54, who represented the country in six Tests and 23 ODIs, has previously coached the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 2017-18 and was Tripura’s Ranji team head coach last season

It seems to be a three-man battle for the top job of Mumbai head coach. It is learnt that former Mumbai head coach Sameer Dighe, former Mumbai bowling coach Omkar Salvi and former Mumbai opener Vinayak Mane are the frontrunners after the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), headed by ex-India opener Lalchand Rajput and members Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri, conducted interviews with various applicants at MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex academy on Wednesday.

Former Mumbai head coach Vinayak Samant, ex-Rajasthan and Goa Ranji team head coach and former Mumbai bowling coach Pradeep Sunderam, former Mumbai fielding coach Atul Ranade and former Afghanistan batting coach Umesh Patwal are the other candidates who were interviewed by the CIC An official announcement of the appointment of the head coach and other coaches for the various age group teams is likely to be made in the next couple of days.

Dighe, 54, who represented the country in six Tests and 23 ODIs, has previously coached the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 2017-18 and was Tripura’s Ranji team head coach last season. Salvi, the elder brother of former India pacer and current Punjab head coach Avishkar, is currently shouldering the responsibility of assistant bowling coach at Kolkata Knight Riders. And Mane, 40, who has represented Mumbai in 57 first-class games, is currently guiding the Parsee Gymkhana team.