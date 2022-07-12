Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya star as Sri Lanka stun Australia to level Test series

Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, While Jayasuriya's twin 6-fers skittled the Australian batsman

Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates after taking six wickets v Australia in Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Dinesh Chandimal’s maiden double century and a match haul of 12 wickets by debutant Prabath Jayasuriya led Sri Lanka to an innings and 39-run thrashing of

Australia in the second Test on Monday. Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, as the hosts managed a first innings lead of 190 in Galle.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, then took six wickets to help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on Day Four as the hosts bounced back from their opening loss to end the series at 1-1. The tourists posted 364 with Steve Smith’s hitting 145 not out in the first innings.

Brief scores

Australia 364 & 151 (M Labuschagne 32; P Jayasuriya 6-59) lost to Sri Lanka 554 (D Chandimal 206*, D Karunaratne 86; M Starc 4-89) by an innings and 39 runs

